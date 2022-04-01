Kiir tells senior officers to prepare to relinquish some positions for peace

President Salva Kiir has called on some senior officers in the organized forces to prepare to relinquish some of their positions to the opposition as part of security arrangement.

This is according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Mayiik Ayii says the president told those whose position will fall for the opposition to imitate Vice president Dr. James Wani Igga and Vice president Taban Deng’s courageous decision to relinquish their position for the cause of peace in 2002 and 2018 respectively.

Mayiik stated that some senior officers in the organized forces will lose their seats, not because of their merit or performance, but to accommodate other peace partners in the organized forces.

This includes the SSPDF, Police, National Security, Prison, Civil Defense and the Wildlife.

Some of the positions will be given to the SPLA-IO and South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA as required by the 2018 peace accord.

“Competent officers who have displayed gallantry and discipline throughout their lives in service of South Sudan occupy the senior leadership positions in the Army, the Police, and the organized forces,” Minister Mayiik Ayii told reporters on Thursday.

“These negotiations mean that some will lose their seats, not because of their merit or performance, but to accommodate others in the peace agreement.

“In considering the options on the table for the leadership structures, the President recalls the courageous decision by H.E. Comrade Dr. Professor James Wani Igga, who in 2002 gave up his SPLM leadership position for the cause of peace.

“He [President] further recalls the same decision by H.E. Comrade Taban Deng Gai in 2018, for the R-ARCSS to be agreed upon and implemented. Their examples should inspire our brothers across the organized forces who are now called upon to make similar heroic sacrifices for their beloved country.”

Mayiik Ayii said the technical proposal of high command was proposed by the Sudanese government.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter