1st April 2022
R-JMEC, CTSAM-VM are "doing nothing", says SPLM-IO acting Spokesperson

R-JMEC, CTSAM-VM are “doing nothing”, says SPLM-IO acting Spokesperson

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Puok Both, the acting spokesperson of the the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar - Credit | EyeRadio/Awan Moses - April 1, 2022

The peace monitoring bodies R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM have done nothing on the implementation of peace agreement and violations of ceasefire, the acting spokesperson of the the First Vice President has said.

Puok Both says the IO suspended its participation in the security mechanisms meetings because the CTSAM-VM has failed to do their job.

Dr. Machar spokesperson said both, the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission and the Ceasefire and the Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism are not proactive when responding to the violations of the ceasefire concerns his group raises to the bodies.

This, according to Puok, is slowing down the implementation of security arrangements.

“The decision of our members in the security mechanisms, the reason as to why they have decided to suspend is because of the recent violation of the cessation of hostilities,” Both told Eye Radio.

“The R-JMEC and the CTSAM-VM are doing nothing regarding all violations. We are following the procedures on how to report all these incidents for all these years, but nothing has been done by the R-JMEC.

“The only thing that they do best is share blames that the forces have done this and we urge the forces….why there was no proper investigations and the perpetrators for these violations are not being questioned.

“What we are calling now is for us the parties to sit down and resolve all these issues so that our members can go back to attend their meetings in the R-JMEC.”

Puok Both also criticized the National Transitional Committee, or NTC for lack of commitment in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

