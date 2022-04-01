Makueng urges peace principals to embrace teamwork

The SPLM secretariat has called upon peace principals to the revitalized peace agreement to embrace teamwork in order to prevent the country from sliding back to another conflict.

The appeal was made after a meeting between the SPLM Secretary General and ambassadors of the TROIKA countries.

The meeting came after political tension between parties to the 2018 peace accord, a few days ago.

On Thursday, the ambassadors of US, UK and Norway met the party’s acting secretary general Peter Lam Both and other senior party members in Juba.

The diplomats discussed chapter two of the revitalized agreement and how the parties can reach a mutual consensus on the security arrangement.

During a press conference after the meeting on Thursday, Bol Makueng, the SPLM Secretary for External Relations, said the TROIKA countries have expressed their willingness to support the peace agreement.

“We have covered a lot of things and we agreed that we will be consulting with one another from time to time and that TROIKA is ready to help South Sudan with programs that are intended to build this nation,” said Bol Makueng.

“It was an open talk that we trusted each other and it is possible to do things that are pending in the agreement.”

Makueng emphasized the need for President Kiir and FVP Riek Machar to keep peace at all costs.

“We will be communicating among ourselves SPLM and SPLM-IO, SPLM and other political parties because this country belongs to all of us,” the SPLM Secretary for External Relations said.

“The First Vice President who is the chairman of IO is very promising in the way that they will work hand in hand with brother comrade Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of the Republic so that they cannot take this country back to war again.

“All levels of security parties will prevent any rumors or any agitation. Any misunderstanding will be eliminated because communication will be emphasized.”