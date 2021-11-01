Kiir tells Sudanese leaders to resolve their differences amicably

President Salva Kiir has called for dialogue among Sudanese political actors in order to resolve their differences peacefully.

On Sunday, Kiir dispatched a high-level delegation to Khartoum to meet with the Sudanese leaders on the political crisis.

The delegation comprising the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mayiik Ayii; Investment Minister, Dhieu Mathok; and presidential advisor on security, Tut Gatluak, among other government officials, delivered Kiir’s message to coup plotters.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Kiir particularly appealed to the chairman of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, which overturned the civilian government last Monday.

Kiir called upon Gen Abdel Fatah Burhan to open up political space for dialogue to resolve their differences.

“He all appealed to all the political actors of both sides of the divide to avoid action that will endanger the stability of the country at this critical juncture in Sudan’s history,” Ayii told reporters.

Last week, General Burhan dissolved the cabinet and the sovereign council.

The move – which lead to political unrests and deaths – was received with condemnation from the international community.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter