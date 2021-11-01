1st November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Kiir tells Sudanese leaders to resolve their differences amicably

Kiir tells Sudanese leaders to resolve their differences amicably

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir has called for dialogue among Sudanese political actors in order to resolve their differences peacefully.

On Sunday, Kiir dispatched a high-level delegation to Khartoum to meet with the Sudanese leaders on the political crisis.

The delegation comprising the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mayiik Ayii; Investment Minister, Dhieu Mathok; and presidential advisor on security, Tut Gatluak, among other government officials, delivered Kiir’s message to coup plotters.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Kiir particularly appealed to the chairman of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, which overturned the civilian government last Monday.

Kiir called upon Gen Abdel Fatah Burhan to open up political space for dialogue to resolve their differences.

“He all appealed to all the political actors of both sides of the divide to avoid action that will endanger the stability of the country at this critical juncture in Sudan’s history,” Ayii told reporters.

Last week, General Burhan dissolved the cabinet and the sovereign council.

The move – which lead to political unrests and deaths – was received with condemnation from the international community.

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib 1

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests 2

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 3

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba 4

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Herders kill Wau man over a reply 5

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir tells Sudanese leaders to resolve their differences amicably

Published 4 hours ago

Mangateen IDPs ask gov’t to allocate them land

Published 21 hours ago

Former Speaker Bol Chan passes away

Published 21 hours ago

Juba-Yei-Kaya road renamed after Late Aggrey Jaden

Published 23 hours ago

Calm returns to Mayom after intercommunal clashes

Published Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sudan coup: S Sudan crude oil exports not disrupted, says Makuei

Published Saturday, October 30, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.