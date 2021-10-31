Mangateen IDPs ask gov’t to allocate them land

IDPs sheltering at Mangateen in Juba have appealed to the government to allocate a land to resettle civilians displaced by the conflict of 2013.

This is according to Mangateen camp chairman, Reyhok Jany.

He urged the government repatriates displaced persons willing to return to their original home since there is peace in the country.

Currently, there are more than 40,000 IDPs still living in squalid conditions in camp 1, 3 and in Mangateen of Juba.

According to the revitalized agreement of 2018, the government must protect the right of refugees and IDPs to return to their places of origin or live in areas of their choice in safety and dignity.

It also provides for a special reconstruction fund to support people affected by the violence since 2013.

However, it has been three years since the formation of the unity government and no tangible progress has been made regarding the fate of IDPs and refugees.

“There is peace in the country and if there is peace, it is not good for our people to stay again in the IDPS camp. I urge the government plus the NGOs to look for a place for these [IDPs] people,” Mangateen camp chairman told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“These people need to be relocated in other areas, if there is a free space here in Juba, they should be relocated there as their residence instead of staying in this terrible situation. This is a government responsibility to look for an area where it can resettle these people instead of living in the camps.”

Meanwhile, the national constitution stipulates that all land in South Sudan is owned by the people of South Sudan and its usage shall

be regulated by the government in accordance with the provisions of this constitution and the law.

