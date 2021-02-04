4th February 2021
Lainya chief accuses Mundari cattlemen of violating “return home” order

Authors: Joakino Francis | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

File: A cattle herder in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria state. Credit|Joe Van Eeckhout

The paramount chief of Lainya has accused some herders from Terekeka of dishonoring a resolution of the recent peace conference that demanded that they return to their home area.

“Just 3 days ago, [some] Mudari herders came and burnt down houses in Lokurubang and left my people homeless and people fled the area,” chief Simon Lado disclosed.

Last week, a peace conference between herders from Terekeka and the Pojulu community resolved that Tali community leave Pojulu land within one week to avoid further communal violence.

The signing of the pact was witnessed by the governor of Central Equatoria state, Emmanuel Adil and the national minister of cabinet affairs, Dr. Elia Lomoro.

A committee led by paramount chiefs was established to ensure the smooth return of the cattle keepers.

But Chief Simon Lado said cattle are still roaming and destroying farms in the area.

“I was in Ligwili days ago and as we speak, there are 3 cattle camps in the area that graze their cattle in the farms of the locals,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He claimed the herders are intimidating, threatening, beating the locals and raiding some animals.

“The herders returned some of the livestock they forcefully took from the locals -though not all.”

Attempts to reach representatives of the herders were not immediately successful.

Fighting amongst communities from Terekeka in several parts of Central Equatoria State has been recurrence with little being done by the authorities to stop it.

Chief Lado appealed to the Central Equatoria State and the national government to intervene to avoid further communal violence.

