5th May 2021
Lakes offers Warrap 30m pounds in blood compensation for slain soldiers

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

The government of Lakes State has offered over 30 million Pounds as blood compensation for three SSPDF officers slain in the state 7 years ago.

The officers died in a road ambush in Rumbek during communal clashes between Gony and Thuyic communities.

The senior military officers, who were natives of Warrap State, came under attack in Pachong Payam while traveling from Juba to Gogrial in 2014.

They were Lt. Col. Yel Mourdit Dhel, Capt. Kur Garang Kur, and another officer whose name has not been revealed.

In order to make amends, the state government resolved to pay the families of the officers as restitution.

“It was not a plan by communities in Lakes State. So the leaders of the two states negotiated and agreed to pay blood compensation of 101 cows each as per the customary laws of Warrap State,” said Mayor Mou, press secretary in the office of the state governor.

The blood compensation was paid in form of money which is 30 million pounds instead of 303 cows.

Mou stated that the 30-million-pound compensation was “generated from scrap metal sales”.

Mou added that the compensation was based on Warrap State customary laws.

The law states that whoever kills a government official must pay blood compensation of 101 cows. In Lakes State, the blood compensation for a life taken is 51 cows.

