Leader calls for deployment of more forces on disputed island

A church leader has called upon the national government to deploy more forces to calm the situation among fishermen on the island of Cuei-akueet.

Last week, clashes were reported in the area between fishermen from Eastern Lakes and Jonglei states in which 83 people were reported missing.

Cuei-akueet Island is being claimed by communities from Twic in Jonglei and Ador of Eastern Lakes State.

The Jonglei state government on Friday sent forces to the disputed island to quell the situation.

But the in-charge of an Episcopal Church in Ayeth-Gak, in Jonglei state, says the number of soldiers dispatched to the area was not enough.

“That place should be occupied by the government. If it is occupied by the government it will open way for peace,” Priest Daniel Chol told Eye Radio.

“If the troops calm the situation, this will open up way for dialogue.”

However, little is known about the incident since the island is remote and lacks network coverage.