8th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Makana quits

Makana quits

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and National Parliament Speaker, Anthony Lino Makana at the TNLA on May 14, 2019 | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has stepped down amidst mismanagement allegations.

Recently, an MP told Hon. Anthony Lino Makana  to to step down if he wants to be respected.

The SPLM parliamentary cause had given him 72 hours to resign or face impeachment.

But the Speaker reportedly refused to do so in front of the MPs during the meeting on Monday.

According to a motion that was presented to the Clerk, the legislators accused the Speaker of mismanaging the Parliament.

Amongst the 12 reasons outlined, the MPs said the TNLA Speaker failed to properly manage the Parliament.

They accused the Speaker of failing to present the Auditor General’s and the anti-corruption reports to the parliament, and failing to renovate the parliament building.

The MPs also said Hon Makana prevented summons of ministers, and reported to security agents MPs during this year’s budget discussions.

He replaced Hon. Magok Rundial in August 2016.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Demolition gunfire in Juba 1

Demolition gunfire in Juba

Published Monday, December 2, 2019

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties 2

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties

Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute 3

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published Friday, December 6, 2019

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock 4

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers 5

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers

Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Makana quits

Published 5 hours ago

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous”

Published 16 hours ago

Jonglei dispatches forces to disputed fishing island

Published 2 days ago

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published 2 days ago

Gov’t opens ‘world class’ animal disease diagnostic lab

Published 2 days ago

NSS sets up tribunal to try its own bad soldiers

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.