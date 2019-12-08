Makana quits

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has stepped down amidst mismanagement allegations.

Recently, an MP told Hon. Anthony Lino Makana to to step down if he wants to be respected.

The SPLM parliamentary cause had given him 72 hours to resign or face impeachment.

But the Speaker reportedly refused to do so in front of the MPs during the meeting on Monday.

According to a motion that was presented to the Clerk, the legislators accused the Speaker of mismanaging the Parliament.

Amongst the 12 reasons outlined, the MPs said the TNLA Speaker failed to properly manage the Parliament.

They accused the Speaker of failing to present the Auditor General’s and the anti-corruption reports to the parliament, and failing to renovate the parliament building.

The MPs also said Hon Makana prevented summons of ministers, and reported to security agents MPs during this year’s budget discussions.

He replaced Hon. Magok Rundial in August 2016.