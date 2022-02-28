Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

The Minister of Information has appealed to cattle keepers in the Equatoria region to take their animals back home before the government forcefully drives them.



This comes after Magwi County authorities in Eastern Equatoria State accused the cattle herders, they believe to have come from Jonglei State of intimidation, beating and threatening the locals.

Michael Makuei who is also the chairman of the Bor community stated that the cattle herders and some Bor intellectuals often misinterpret the constitutional provision that every South Sudanese is entitled to stay in any part of the country.

This, he says, should not be an excuse to leave their cattle roaming in the Equatoria region.

Makuei also accuses some Bor intellectuals for the continuous presence of cattle in the Equatoria region.

He now warns the Bor cattle herders to drive back home their cattle before the government forcefully drives them.

He says government involvement to forcefully return the cattle may result in a huge consequence on the cattle herders.

Makuei was speaking during the funeral rite of Hon. Alier Ayom in Juba yesterday.

“You intellectuals, the reason why cattle are here is because of you. Every time we meet to discuss the issue of cattle, we all agree to take cattle back to Bor, but after the meeting, you go and say different things,” Makuei said.

“Me personally, I don’t need these cattle to be here. They must be taken back to Bor. When some of you say cattle should be taken back to Bor.

“Some of you say why should we go, yet the constitution says any South Sudanese has the right to live anywhere in South Sudan. Don’t be misled by this statement, yes, it says so, but you must remain in your place of birth.

“Just to let you know in advance, please advise cattle keepers to leave voluntarily now before they are driven back by force. Forceful expulsion will come with huge consequences.”

Minister of Information, Makuei Lueth Audio in English

Last week, legislators representing Magwi County in the national parliament called on President Salva Kiir to enforce a decree he issued in 2017 ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the greater Equatoria region.

This call came after the governor of Eastern Equatoria state raised concerns over what he calls a threatening influx of herders into the state.

In 2017, President Salva Kiir issued a decree ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the greater Equatoria region.

A committee was also set up to ensure that the animals were returned to their respective states.

However, the decree seems to have not been implemented due to unclear reasons.

