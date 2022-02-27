UNMISS calls for accountability over Unity State violence

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is calling on the government to hold accountable those responsible for instigating and participating in Unity State recent violence.

The mission says fighting broke out two weeks ago in Mirmir Payam, Unity State, between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition and armed youths.

The fighting reportedly spilled to several villages in Koch, Mayendit and Leer counties.

In a statement obtained by Eye Radio, the peacekeeping mission said over the past two weeks, civilians have been killed, injured and forced to flee their homes.

The statement also indicates that 9 women were sexually assaulted and civilian’s property have been destroyed, and humanitarian supplies looted.

“Between 22 and 23 February, local health facilities in Leer town reported nine women raped, UNMISS strongly condemns the violence at a time when humanitarian needs are rising, and people are already reeling from the worst flooding in decades”, the statement partly read.

The Mission urges national and local authorities to take immediate measures to reduce tensions and to prevent further escalation of the situation.

UNMISS say it will ramp up its patrols and continue to work with all stakeholders at the state and national level including local authorities and communities to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions and insecurity.

It says plans to conduct missions to the affected areas to assess the situation and document allegations of violations and abuses and calls on authorities to carry out timely investigations.

