Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

A law professor at the University of Juba is threatening to sue a security unit and his landlord after security officers tortured him over a tenancy disagreement recently.

On 17 September, armed officers stormed Prof. Samson Taban’s rental home at Gudele Block 9 and evicted him forcefully.

“They tied my hands very tiredly, almost affecting the flow of the blood. Since then, I am still in agony,” he told Eye Radio.

On September 15, the County court in Juba ordered Prof. Taban to vacate the house.

Two days later, Prof. Taban appealed against the ruling at the High Court, which issued him with stay of execution letter.

The stay of execution is a point in time in the enforcement of the Court’s Order which stops the enforcement process.

But this did not go well with the landlord Akim Benjamin, who had the Joint Operations Unit commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Atem Ajuong Mawut throw him out.

In the process of forcefully and illegally kicking him out, the law enforcement officers tortured him.

As a result, he reported both Akim and Lt.-Col. Atem Ajuong Mawut to the police station in Gudele a surburb in Juba.

“I was subjected to torture and inhuman and degrading situation, which are forbidden by our constitution as well as international covenants on civil and political rights,” he explained.

Prof Taban, who had been renting the house since 2012, said he did not resist the soldiers.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Deputy Police Spokesman Col. James Dak, confirmed the matter but said they were investigating into it.

