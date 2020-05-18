18th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governmentsLet’s work for people, not parties – NyandengUS says ‘Abyei must not be forgotten’Activist wants Covid-19 preventive measures reviewedNew CDF promises to ‘reform’ army

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Let’s work for people, not parties – Nyandeng

Let’s work for people, not parties – Nyandeng

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior speaking at the funeral prayer of the brother to the late Dr. John Garang De Mabior on Friday in Juba - Photo by PPU March 14, 2020

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng has called on political leaders to collaborate over issues of public interests rather than prioritize party politics.

Nyandeng, who is in-charge of Gender and Social Welfare Cluster at the Presidency, says party affiliations should not drive peace and development efforts in South Sudan.

South Sudan is currently governed by a coalition of political parties that emerged as a result of 5 years of conflict.

The transitional government of national unity is headed up by President Salva Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar, Rebecca Nyandeng, Dr. James Wani Igga, Taban Deng and Hussein Abdel-baggi.

Their tasks include, among others, restoring peace, stability, and institute reforms across the various sectors in South Sudan.

But Vice President Nyandeng believes party interests will continue to influence decisions in the new government.

“I want to tell yourself in the leadership that we should be working as leaders but not work as parties. So let’s put behind all our differences and move forward,” she told the leaders during the commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the SPLA Day in Juba.

She called on her colleagues to adopt the spirit of cooperation in the interest of the public.

Despite the formation of the national transitional government as per the revitalized peace deal, the parties are still at a deadlock over the allocation of states and appointment of governors.

This has hindered the provision of security and delivery of essential services to the states where there are reports of communal violence and the spread of the coronavirus.

“We lost people along the way and we should always remember them with this day [SPLA Day] because this day did not just come like that, it came with a lot of loss of lives,” she added.

“We should not forget about them because their children are here with us and their wife are here with us.”

Total Page Visits: 151 - Today Page Visits: 151

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 2

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases 3

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Why Dr. James Okuk disagrees with the presidency over allocation of states 4

Why Dr. James Okuk disagrees with the presidency over allocation of states

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

R-JMEC gets new interim chairman 5

R-JMEC gets new interim chairman

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments

Published 4 hours ago

Let’s work for people, not parties – Nyandeng

Published 4 hours ago

US says ‘Abyei must not be forgotten’

Published Sunday, May 17, 2020

Activist wants Covid-19 preventive measures reviewed

Published Sunday, May 17, 2020

New CDF promises to ‘reform’ army

Published Sunday, May 17, 2020

Covid-19: South Sudan confirms 54 more cases

Published Saturday, May 16, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.