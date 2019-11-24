24th November 2019
Luol elected Basketball Federation president

Luol Deng, a two-time All-Star, was selected seventh overall by the Bulls in the 2004 NBA Draft | File photo

The former NBA player Luol Deng has been elected new President of South Sudan Basketball Federation after winning 24 votes out of 25.

The election took place in Juba On Sunday morning.

It was the first election since the formation of the body over eleven years ago.

Luol Deng will serve the basketball federation for the next four years according to the federation’s constitution.

Alongside Luol, Mr. Marier Anyuat was also elected as the secretary general and Deng Biar Deng as the finance secretary.

“Luol Deng has won the presidency of South Sudan Basketball Federation by 24 votes,” Shengety Dhieu, head of the election committee, told the media.

Luol was a two-time NBA All-Star and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2012.

He became a British citizen in 2006, and has played for the Great Britain national team.

On October 17, 2019 Luol signed a one-day contract to retire with the Chicago Bulls.

