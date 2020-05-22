Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims

The Office of the First Vice President has dispelled reports that Dr. Riek Machar and his wife have left the country for specialized medical care.

Dr. Machar and wife Angelina Teny, the minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

They are among members of the Executive who are suffering the virus.

A picture of a UN ambulance standing next to a private jet at the Juba International Airport is circulating on the social media, with several captions indicating that the two were flown to United Kingdom on Thursday.

“They are currently in their residence in Juba where they have self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 on 18 May, 2020,” writes James Gatdet, press secretary.

“Both are also in good health and may soon resume their normal official activities after 14 days are over, and as advised by the doctors from the ministry of Health.”

The other senior government officials who have come out to declare Covid-19 status include the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei.

As of Wednesday, 20 May 2020, South Sudan has 434 confirmed cases of the pandemic, 6 deaths and 6 recoveries.

