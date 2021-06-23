23rd June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Ma’di community mourns supreme leader

Ma’di community mourns supreme leader

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The late Lopirigo Amb. Angelo Voga has been described as an instrumental leader who played a key role in uniting his people/Courtesy photo.

The Ma’di community in South Sudan are mourning the death of their paramount chief locally known as the Lopirigo who passed on in a Kampala hospital at the age of 87.

Local officials say Chief Angelo Voga Morgan succumbed to coronavirus on June 21.

He had served previously as Sudan’s ambassador to Zimbabwe.

“Lopirigo Ambassador Angelo Voga died in Kampala at Doctors Hospital,” Alira William, the chief of Nimule Payam in Magwi County confirmed the demise of the Ma’di supreme leader.

“He was admitted on date 17 June 2021, he died on June 21st, the cause of his death is severe Covid-19 pneumonia, he died at the age of 87,” chief Alira added.

The late chief has been described by hose who know him as an instrumental leader who played a key role in uniting his people.

“He was a respectful leader and when they elected him as the Lopirigo, a leader of the community, he was on the top of the issues of the community addressing their issues,” Emilio Igga, the former commissioner of Magwi County and defunct Pageri County, eulogized.

“It is really very sad that we lost him while still in refuge and this is peace time, we expected that he would come home to reconstruct the home together and now he is gone.”

Mr. Igga says the late Amb. Voga “taught people how to live together.”

The Ma’di leaders say they are in discussion with the Ugandan government to allow them return the body of their late leader for burial in his ancestral home.

The late Ma’di supreme leader had been living in Uganda after the 2016 conflict forced thousands of people, mostly from the Greater Equatoria region into refugee camps in Uganda.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
State minister passes on in Jordan 1

State minister passes on in Jordan

Published Thursday, June 17, 2021

US-based professor survives road attack in EES 2

US-based professor survives road attack in EES

Published Friday, June 18, 2021

The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66 3

The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66

Published 21 hours ago

Kiir appoints SPLA-IO chief of staff Presidential Advisor for Peace 4

Kiir appoints SPLA-IO chief of staff Presidential Advisor for Peace

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Cabinet approves equal pay policy for oil workers 5

Cabinet approves equal pay policy for oil workers

Published Saturday, June 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘We did not approve pre-travel Covid test results for national football team’ -MoH

Published 32 mins ago

More than 14 people die in Cuei-bet cattle raiding incident

Published 2 hours ago

Ma’di community mourns supreme leader

Published 4 hours ago

Unity state’s Tharjiath oilfield reopens after 7 year shutdown

Published 6 hours ago

Soldier sent to jail for kidnapping, molesting teenage girl

Published 7 hours ago

The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.