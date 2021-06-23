23rd June 2021
More than 14 people die in Cuei-bet cattle raiding incident

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Cuei bet County, Lakes state. |Courtesy

More than 14 people have been killed in another cattle-related violence in Cuei-bet County of Lakes state.

Police say the incident that happened on Monday evening in Maker Diam area also led to the injury of 20 others.

“Armed youth from Agar community raided cattle in Maker Diam cattle camp along the boundary between Gok community and Agar,” police confirmed.

It is not clear what caused the fighting but police believe it is a planned revenge-related attack.

The state police spokesperson, Major Elijah Mabor told Eye Radio that the security situation is still tense.

He says the number of those killed could be more as local authorities are still searching for casualties.

“The security situation over the last 48 hours is really deteriorating…our people are not also disclosing real information to us to identify the number of cattle raided,” Major Mabor stated.

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Early this week, the newly appointed Governor of the state vowed to restore the rule of law in all counties.

Rin Tueny said his administration will outlaw cattle rustlers and anyone illegally possessing firearms.

