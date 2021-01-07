7th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Magok reinstated as Managing Director of SSBC

Magok reinstated as Managing Director of SSBC

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

James Magok was suspended by the Information Minister in April, 2020.

James Magok Chilim has been reinstated as the Managing Director of the South Sudan Broadcasting Corperation nearly 9 months after being suspended.

In April last year, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei dismissed Mr. Magok for “intransigence, disobedience and incompetence ” in the management of the state-run broadcasting corporation.

Makuei also said Magok “violated the guiding principles” of the Broadcasting Corporation Act, 2013.

He, therefore, appointed the Director-General of SSBC, Suzan Alphonse as acting Managing Director.

Mr. Magok was told to stay out of duties without pay until further notice.

Thursday morning, Magok told Eye Radio that he has resumed his official duties.

“I got a letter that my suspension has been lifted, nothing much was said,” he said, adding that “I was told to report to work. I have taken work as a professional…I believe those reasons [for suspension] were investigated.”

The SSBC Television, unlike the radio, has often come under public criticism for its “poor programming.”

It is also blamed for recruiting an incompetent workforce.

This is despite the SSBC enjoys state-of-the-art studios, and a broadcast tower, including a 15 million US dollars upgrade by the Chinese government.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims 1

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors 2

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors

Published Saturday, January 2, 2021

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny 3

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors 4

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors

Published Monday, January 4, 2021

South Sudan Ambassador to Ghana dies in Juba 5

South Sudan Ambassador to Ghana dies in Juba

Published Thursday, December 31, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Magok reinstated as Managing Director of SSBC

Published 1 min ago

Residents of Yambio use ‘bare hands’ to construct road, bridge

Published 47 mins ago

President Trump “concedes” after Congress certified Biden’s win

Published 3 hours ago

4 dead as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube suspend Trump accounts

Published 3 hours ago

Striking Bahr el Ghazal University lecturers accuse administration of intimidation

Published 8 hours ago

Desist from violence, use police, refugees and host communities in Uganda told

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.