11th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   ‘Main suspect’ in Rumbek bishop shooting surrenders, police say

‘Main suspect’ in Rumbek bishop shooting surrenders, police say

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Father Christian Carlassare in a hospital bed in Rumbek on Monday, April 26, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

A man believed to be one of the main suspects in the shooting of Rumbek Bishop-elect has handed himself to authorities in Rumbek town.

The spokesperson of the police in Lakes State, Captain Elijah Mabor says the suspect is a 30-year-old man identified as Laat Makur Agok.

He is accused of taking part in the attack on the residence of the Bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese, Christian Carlassare who was shot in both legs in April.

Police later arrested over 30 suspects in connection with the shooting.

They include seven police officers who were guarding the residence of the Bishop and 13 staff of the Rumbek Diocese.

The area police spokesperson, Captain Mabor says the latest suspect who surrendered to the authorities had been on run.

“The potential suspect who was at large surrendered himself this morning,” Capt Mabor told Eye Radio via phone from Rumbek this afternoon.

“He is now under the custody of the security for investigations. We didn’t confirm that he is the one who shot the bishop but he is accused of being involved in the shooting.”

The 43-year-old Italian cleric is currently recovering from gunshot wounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, targeted killings –mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other 1

Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other

Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Kiir fires Kulang, Chol 2

Kiir fires Kulang, Chol

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted 3

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted

Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Museveni closes down schools, suspends gatherings as Coronavirus cases rise 4

Museveni closes down schools, suspends gatherings as Coronavirus cases rise

Published Monday, June 7, 2021

Wounded army general returns home from hospital 5

Wounded army general returns home from hospital

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Main suspect’ in Rumbek bishop shooting surrenders, police say

Published 1 min ago

More than 5,000 students admitted into universities

Published 3 hours ago

At least 7 aid workers killed this year in S.Sudan -Report

Published 10 hours ago

Health professionals declare two-day nationwide strike

Published 21 hours ago

Two more young men killed, bodies dumped in Lobonok area

Published 22 hours ago

Constantly relieving, appointing leaders not solution to state problems -Activist

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.