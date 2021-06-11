More than 5,000 students admitted into universities

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology has announced the admission of 5,302 students into public and private universities across the country this year.

The admitted students are those who sat for South Sudan Secondary School Certificate Examinations in the 2019/2020 academic year.

According to the ministry, up to 9,916 students had applied for admissions, but only 5,302 secured slots into the universities.

The successful students will now take up vacancies at the University of Juba, Upper Nile University, and the University of Bahr el Ghazal.

Others will join the University of Rumbek, Dr. John Garang University of Science and Technology, and other recognized private universities.

Gabriel Changson Chang, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology said the second admission will start as soon as possible.

“After the second admission, it will be followed by direct admissions from universities. Those who could not be taken from the first and the second admission will still have the chance to get positions in universities,” he told the press on Thursday.

Out of the 5,302 admitted students, 3,966 of them will pursue degree programs and 1,336 diploma programs.

At least 3,044 male students got admitted for degree programs and 957 for diploma programs.

Only 922 female students were successful for degree courses and 379 others for diploma programs.