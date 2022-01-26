Man kills wife in Mapel Town

Police in Mapel town, Jur River County of Western Bahr el Ghazal state have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife last evening.

The suspect identified as Udigo Luis reportedly murdered his 35-years-old wife, Akuol Non at around 11: 00 PM.

The police Deputy Inspector in Mapel, Major Asunta Achan told Eye Radio this morning.

Major Achan said the incident occurred at Kapara check-point along Wau- Tonj road about 12 miles east of Mapel town.

“The problem was between and woman and a man, they fought at night and the man killed the wife”, Achan narratd the incident to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“We sent police at night at the scene and we have recorded the incident details, we got the deceased and we brought the suspect with us”, she stated.

Major Asunta said the incident sparked dispute between deceased’s and the suspect’s families over the burial, prompting the police to deploy a guards at the burial site.

The Paramount chief of Alur, Kon Akot Ngor confirmed the incident.

“This man killed his wife and his name is called Udigo, the incident happened at the checkpoint in Kapara”, Chief Ngor confirmed.

Chief Akot Ngor said the man was reportedly drank when he killed his wife.

He called on the relatives to remain calm as the law takes its course.

