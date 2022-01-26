26th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | States   |   Man kills wife in Mapel Town

Man kills wife in Mapel Town

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 58 seconds ago

A section of Mapel area in Jur River County. Photo credit: Curtesy

Police in Mapel town, Jur River County of Western Bahr el Ghazal state have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife last evening.

The suspect identified as Udigo Luis reportedly murdered his 35-years-old wife, Akuol Non at around 11: 00 PM.

The police Deputy Inspector in Mapel, Major Asunta Achan told Eye Radio this morning.

Major Achan said the incident occurred at Kapara check-point along Wau- Tonj road about 12 miles east of Mapel town.

“The problem was between and woman and a man, they fought at night and the man killed the wife”, Achan narratd the incident to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“We sent police at night at the scene and we have recorded the incident details, we got the deceased and we brought the suspect with us”, she stated.

Major Asunta said the incident sparked dispute between deceased’s and the suspect’s families over the burial, prompting the police to deploy a guards at the burial site.

The Paramount chief of Alur, Kon Akot Ngor confirmed the incident.

“This man killed his wife and his name is called Udigo, the incident happened at the checkpoint in Kapara”, Chief Ngor confirmed.

Chief Akot Ngor said the man was reportedly drank when he killed his wife.

He called on the relatives to remain calm as the law takes its course.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs 1

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor 2

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 3

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut 4

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality 5

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man kills wife in Mapel Town

Published 58 seconds ago

Somali community in Juba offers full scholarship to disabled student

Published 58 mins ago

10 boys reported missing at Bentiu PoC

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world

Published 5 hours ago

S Sudan, Saudi Arabia sign investment cooperation agreement

Published 6 hours ago

WES Counties directed to plant 5,000 fruit trees seedlings this year

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.