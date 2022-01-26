26th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Somali community in Juba offers full scholarship to disabled student

Somali community in Juba offers full scholarship to disabled student

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 56 seconds ago

Members of the Somali Business Association in South Sudan with University of Juba student, Emmanuel Gai [center] after they made announcement during a press briefing in Juba - Credit | Eye Radio | January 26, 2022

The Somali Business Association in South Sudan has offered a full scholarship to Emmanuel Gai, who was born without upper-limbs.

This is after Eye Radio highlighted Gai’s plight last week.

Gai, is a first-year student pursuing Bachelors of Economics and Banking.

He uses his feet for writing.

Last week, Gai told Eye Radio that he is facing financial challenges to pay his tuition.

He also says his mobility to the campus to attend lectures is another blow for him to achieve his dreams.

He appealed to well-wishers to help him achieve his dreams.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Somalia Business Association, Said Jama Musa says Gai’s educational journey will be sponsored fully by the association.

“We as the Somali community in Juba South Sudan, we got the information about the Emmanuel issue and we discussed it. Somebody like him who has an ambition to do something needs support,” Said Musa told the Media.

“We decided as a Somali Business community to sponsor him up to the end of his Education, we want to stand with him, we want to support him, somebody who has an interest in helping himself. It is very good to stand with him.”

For his part, Abdullahi Hassan who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Somali Business Association in South Sudan said they have taken full responsibility for his tuition and transport.

“We have been discussing it with the members of the family. They are the ones who told us his needs, his urgent needs. We have taken full responsibility for his tuition,” Hassan said.

“They [Gai family] told us his residence is very far from the university, so he was facing difficulty. There is also other assistance that we have given to them. We have allocated transport and they told us he needs a motorbike.”

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs 1

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor 2

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 3

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut 4

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality 5

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Somali community in Juba offers full scholarship to disabled student

Published 56 seconds ago

10 boys reported missing at Bentiu PoC

Published 16 mins ago

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world

Published 4 hours ago

S Sudan, Saudi Arabia sign investment cooperation agreement

Published 5 hours ago

WES Counties directed to plant 5,000 fruit trees seedlings this year

Published 6 hours ago

Hundreds of cargo trucks arrive Nimule after weeks of protest

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.