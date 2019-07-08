8th July 2019
Maridi looks into suspected Ebola incidence

Maridi looks into suspected Ebola incidence

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Ebola has claimed two lives in western Uganda so far © AFP / ISAAC KASAMANI

Health authorities in Maridi are reportedly investigating a suspected Ebola case in the state.

Over the weekend, a man reportedly died in Nabanga County after developing symptoms similar to those of Ebola.

This came after the health authorities in DRC Congo confirmed an Ebola case not far from the border with South Sudan.

The case was registered at Ariwara, a town situated north-east of Ituri province which is about 70 kilometers from the border with Kaya in Yei River State.

Dima added that, the 50-year-old man died of malaria and typhoid that was clinically tested.

“The diseased did not respond to antibiotics, vomited blood and experienced general body pain,” Dima Hosea Aburasu, minister of health, old Eye Radio Monday. “It was then necessary to conduct a detailed investigation.”

Ebola virus also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a deadly illness in humans.

It is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population through human-to-human transmission.

Ebola can be prevented by avoiding direct contact with blood and body fluids such as urine, feces, saliva, sweat, vomit, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids.

Items that may have come in contact with an infected person’s blood or body fluids such as clothes, bedding, needles, and medical equipment;

And funeral or burial rituals that require handling the body of someone who died from Ebola virus disease.

