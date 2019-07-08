8th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   No 9 July celebrations – Makuei

No 9 July celebrations – Makuei

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

A celebrant holds South Sudan flag high on 9 July 2011 | Credit | Unknown

There will be no national celebration marking of the 8th Independence Day tomorrow, due to the economic situation facing the country, the minister of information has announced.

Independence Day, which is annually held on July 9, celebrates South Sudan independence from the Sudanese rule on that date in 2011.

This day is an occasion to promote patriotism and national unity.

However, after the outbreak of the conflict in December 2013, the government observed the big day once – in 2014.

Speaking to Eye Radio Monday, Michael Makuei said there will be celebrations but at low level, and President Salva Kiir will deliver a televised speech from J1.

“There will be no celebration at the national level, but there will be a low profile celebration at the level of the Presidency, because we don’t want to lose money for doing celebration as we used to do,” stressed.

“The President will deliver his Independence Day message to the people during this small celebration.”

However, South Sudan – according to the ministry of petroleum – pumps 175,000 barrels per day….and a barrel costs about 70 UD dollars at the international market.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Deputy Mayor accuses Juba city council officers of corruption 1

Deputy Mayor accuses Juba city council officers of corruption

Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The late Lt. Gen. Gony was an ‘exemplary & distinguished’ officer – FVP 2

The late Lt. Gen. Gony was an ‘exemplary & distinguished’ officer – FVP

Published Saturday, July 6, 2019

MP responds to Speaker’s “unconstitutional communication” 3

MP responds to Speaker’s “unconstitutional communication”

Published Thursday, July 4, 2019

Speaker warns ‘vocal’ MPs against speaking to media 4

Speaker warns ‘vocal’ MPs against speaking to media

Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Northern Liech governor apologizes to lawmakers 5

Northern Liech governor apologizes to lawmakers

Published Thursday, July 4, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No 9 July celebrations – Makuei

Published 1 min ago

Citizens urged to be vigilant amidst threats of Ebola epidemic

Published 1 hour ago

Norway urges S.Sudan to reconsider decision to close embassy in Oslo

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament summon Ministers, governor over illegal logging

Published 3 hours ago

Dr Lam urges parties to recommit to implementing urgent peace provisions

Published 4 hours ago

The late Lt. Gen. Gony was an ‘exemplary & distinguished’ officer – FVP

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.