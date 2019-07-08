8th July 2019
Citizens urged to be vigilant amidst threats of Ebola epidemic

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 8 mins ago

Health Worker Photo: AP

The undersecretary in the ministry of health is appealing to the people in South Sudan to remain vigilant amidst threats of Ebola epidemic.

Last week, the health authorities in DRC Congo confirmed an Ebola case not far from the border with South Sudan.

The case was registered in the town of Ariwara, situated in north-eastern Ituri province and about 70km from the border with South Sudan’s, Kaya in Yei River State.

World Health Organization said at least one person died after contracting the virus in the DRC’s north-east, where the outbreak was declared.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Dr. Makur Koriom cautioned people about handshakes and contacts especially during funerals of people who died of the mysterious illness.

“We need to minimize some of our practices like handshakes and hugging when attending funerals of people who died of diseases we don’t know. We need to be careful when we come in to contact.”

“I’m not saying people should not show their love for each other, but we have to keep in mind that some handshakes are unnecessary. You can still keep showing your love by saying hello and that’s all,” said Dr. Makur.

Citizens urged to be vigilant amidst threats of Ebola epidemic

