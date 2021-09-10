Martyrs’ families will be cared for, says SPLM Acting SG

The newly appointed SPLM Acting Secretary-General says the party will embark on assisting families of veterans and martyrs.

Peter Lam Both said the SPLM must take care of widows and children of those who lost their lives during the liberation struggle.

In July this year, some widows and orphans of the civil war, including the Juba Massacre of 1992 said the government and the SPLM had ignored their plight.

They want the government to provide free education, housing and medical insurance for the children and widows of the martyrs.

Lam Both believe the SPLM must honor the martyrs by taking care of their living family members.

“The success of the SPLM is service delivery through the government it needs will mean that the children and families of fallen heroes will have access to housing, health care services, food on the table and clothes in their bags, education, and other vital services,” Peter Lam said after he was sworn into the office at the SPLM House in Juba on Wednesday.

“This will be the only time we would have paid our debt in full to our fallen comrades so that we can earn their respect and deserve to live. Comrade Chairman, people of the south want the SPLM to meet their expectations.”

Lam Both also outlined his 180 days plan that include resource mobilization, revising the SPLM policies and improving working relations within the party.

