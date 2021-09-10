10th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   S. Sudan joins African Telecommunications Union

S. Sudan joins African Telecommunications Union

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

African Telecommunications Union Logo

South Sudan has officially become the 49th member of the African Telecommunications Union.

The union provides a forum for stakeholders involved in ICT to formulate effective policies and strategies to improve access to information infrastructure and services.

South Sudan inclusion in the union will help it accelerate the provision of a sustainable social, economic, and environmental development.

In a statement issued yesterday, the African Telecommunications Union said the platform is also important for South Sudan to exchange information, expertise and technology relating to info-communications with the continent.

South Sudan is expected to front a stronger position in rolling out initiatives to integrate regional markets, implement ICT projects, attract investment into ICT infrastructure and build institutional and human capacity.

The African Telecommunications Union was founded in 1977 as a specialized agency of the African Union.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 1

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver 2

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published Thursday, September 9, 2021

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter 3

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

EAC secretariat urged to deploy regional joint army patrol 5

EAC secretariat urged to deploy regional joint army patrol

Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police embarks on community policing to improve security

Published 11 mins ago

Ezo-Tambura road attack leaves 1 dead, 2 abducted

Published 2 hours ago

Juba surgeons announce one-day free treatment for wounded patients

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir relieves foreign minister, replaces her with former presidency minister

Published 4 hours ago

S. Sudan joins African Telecommunications Union

Published 4 hours ago

Martyrs’ families will be cared for, says SPLM Acting SG

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.