10th September 2021
Kiir relieves foreign minister replaces her with former presidency minister

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 44 mins ago

Beatrice Khamisa Wani, the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - courtesy

President Salva Kiir has relieved Beatrice Khamisa Wani as the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

She has been replaced with Mayiik Ayiik Deng, whom he fired last year over corruption allegations.

Mayiik was appointed as Minister of Presidential Affairs in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020.

In June last year, president Kiir sacked Mayiik Ayii due to the “poor manner” in which the Juba-Rumbek road was being built.

Prior to Mayiik’s dismissal, some members of the public and activists criticized the ongoing construction of Juba-Rumbek road after it was submerged in water.

A section of the road was washed away by the heavy rains.

Mayiik was in charge of the construction of the highway which is being financed with crude oil.

In a separate decree, President Kiir also relieved Simon Siri Alfred as Maridi County Commissioner and appointed Bodi Michael Nbangayo.

No reasons were given for the changes made.

The change was announced on the state-run SSBC-TV on Thursday evening.

