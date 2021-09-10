Juba surgeons announce one-day free treatment for wounded patients

A group of South Sudanese Orthopedic Surgeons is set to offer free surgical care and trauma healing to patients at Juba Military Hospital tomorrow.



The one-day campaign targets ten patients suffering from injuries they sustained in road accidents and gunshot wounds.

The free orthopedic service will cover surgery and treatment of muscular-skeletal systems such as diseases related to the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles.

According to the Orthopedic Surgeons, they will also offer free outpatients’ clinics to individuals and patients willing to seek medical and psychological services.

Dr. Brian Madison, an Orthopedic Surgeon and President of South Sudan Orthopedics and Trauma Society told Eye Radio that they have also collaborated with different pharmaceutical companies in Juba to provide free medications to the patients.

“Our main target is to operate ten patients mainly because we are limited in terms of the operating rooms. We have two rooms and approximately, we will be able to do five surgeries in each room,” Dr. Madison told Eye Radio in his office on Thursday in Juba.

“We are planning to do ten surgeries but in terms of the outpatient’s clinic, we don’t have a limit but a minimum. We think of maybe at least a hundred consultations during that day but it can be more than that.”

The groups say they will also provide free drugs during the process.

South Sudan Orthopedics and Trauma Society is an umbrella of over ten South Sudanese orthopedic surgeons.

The society aims to strengthen and promote the provision of affordable trauma and orthopedic services to the patients in the disadvantaged families.

