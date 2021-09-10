10th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Juba surgeons announce one-day free treatment for wounded patients

Juba surgeons announce one-day free treatment for wounded patients

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 mins ago

Dr. Brain Madison, President of South Sudan Orthopaedic and Trauma Society speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday Sept. 9, 2021 - credit | Charles Wote | Eye Radio

A group of South Sudanese Orthopedic Surgeons is set to offer free surgical care and trauma healing to patients at Juba Military Hospital tomorrow.

The one-day campaign targets ten patients suffering from injuries they sustained in road accidents and gunshot wounds.

The free orthopedic service will cover surgery and treatment of muscular-skeletal systems such as diseases related to the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles.

According to the Orthopedic Surgeons, they will also offer free outpatients’ clinics to individuals and patients willing to seek medical and psychological services.

Dr. Brian Madison, an Orthopedic Surgeon and President of South Sudan Orthopedics and Trauma Society told Eye Radio that they have also collaborated with different pharmaceutical companies in Juba to provide free medications to the patients.

“Our main target is to operate ten patients mainly because we are limited in terms of the operating rooms. We have two rooms and approximately, we will be able to do five surgeries in each room,” Dr. Madison told Eye Radio in his office on Thursday in Juba.

“We are planning to do ten surgeries but in terms of the outpatient’s clinic, we don’t have a limit but a minimum. We think of maybe at least a hundred consultations during that day but it can be more than that.”

The groups say they will also provide free drugs during the process.

South Sudan Orthopedics and Trauma Society is an umbrella of over ten South Sudanese orthopedic surgeons.

The society aims to strengthen and promote the provision of affordable trauma and orthopedic services to the patients in the disadvantaged families.

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 1

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver 2

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published 22 hours ago

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter 3

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table 5

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table

Published Friday, September 3, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba surgeons announce one-day free treatment for wounded patients

Published 4 mins ago

Kiir relieves foreign minister, replaces her with former presidency minister

Published 1 hour ago

S. Sudan joins African Telecommunications Union

Published 2 hours ago

Martyrs’ families will be cared for, says SPLM Acting SG

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published 22 hours ago

Top security officials discuss reopening of Sudan-S.Sudan border

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.