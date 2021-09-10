Ezo-Tambura road attack leaves 1 dead 2 abducted

10th September 2021
Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 49 seconds ago

Yambio-Tombura road. Courtesy

Authorities in Ezo County say one person was killed and two others abducted by gunmen on Tuesday along Ezo-Tambura road.

According to the Ezo County Commissioner Charles Abel Sidani, one person was killed during the attacks.

He says the deceased has been identified as Gabriel Nayoyo.

He says those missing are among people who were fleeing from the violence in Tambura County.

Commissioner Abel told Eye Radio on Thursday stated that out of the nine travelers, six managed to escape from the attackers.

“These people were nine, one was killed, and the dead body is confirmed, then two are still missing. Six are already free; four are already here with me in the County and two fled to Tambura because they were scattered by the gunshots, and to save their lives,” said Abel.

“The two are missing, we don’t know whether they have been killed or being detained in the bush. We don’t know exactly their whereabouts.”

Weeks of fighting have forced mainly women and children to flee from Source Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations in Tambura County.

Most of them have sought refuge in schools and churches in Wau, Tambura town, Nagero, Nzara, Ezo and Yambio.

On Tuesday, a civil society activist urged President Salva Kiir to declare a state of emergency in Western Equatoria state to control any escalation of Tambura’s violence to other areas.

