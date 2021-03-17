Mayom officials refute oil spill allegations

17th March 2021
Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 12 hours ago

An oil spill in Alien area in 2019 | File picture

Authorities in Mayom County has dismissed media reports, suggesting oil spill in Unity State.

The pollution was said to have happened at an oilfield in Kaikang on Monday.

But after visiting the area, a committee said it found out that the spillage did not occur.

Gadet Gany, county executive director, told Eye Radio that the suspected oil spillage was “not true”.

“We have just returned from the place to where we had gone as a committee comprised of brigadier of Brigade 11 and his deputy, one person from national security and two officers from CID, but we found out it is not true, no spillage,” he stated.

Since the past three years, Eye Radio has been reporting on issues of oil pollutions at the oilfields.

Both local and international campaign groups have reported widespread environmental pollution in oil-producing areas, with animals and people affected.

They say women are giving birth to deformed babies and stillbirths, claims the local people have confirmed.

In 2020, the then Minister of Petroleum, Daniel Awou, recommended an environmental audit which was scheduled to start by March 2021.

