17th March 2021
S Sudan records 81 more cases of Coronavirus

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

Hand washing has been highly recommended by WHO as one of the most effective measures to prevent coronavirus infection.

South Sudan has reported 81 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 9,694.

The ministry of health says in a statement that the new cases are from 748 samples tested over the previous 24 hours.

Of the 81 new cases, 21 were reported by the public health laboratory in Juba, 2 by Nojum, 5 by Bor Hospital, 2 by Mapuordit, 3 by Ruweng, 8 by Queens Medical Complex, 6 by Lakien, and 34 by Med Blue clinic.

South Sudan has conducted a total of 122,670 samples since the index case was reported in April last year.

So far, it has registered a total of 8,215 recoveries and 106 deaths.

