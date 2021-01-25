25th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Economy | Featured | Health   |   Med-Blue slashes coronavirus testing rates

Med-Blue slashes coronavirus testing rates

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Med-Blue lab has reduced coronavirus test charges for South Sudanese travelers to $40 per person.

This comes after the coronavirus taskforce approved the establishment of two more private laboratories last week.

The laboratories are Nujum Diagnostics at Hai Referendum and Queen’s Laboratories at Nimra Talata in Juba.

The two labs set their charges between $40 and $100 for nationals and foreigners respectively.

Until Thursday last week, Med-Blue clinic, the then only private entity testing travelers for covid-19 charged between $75 and $130 or its equivalent in South Sudanese Pounds for travelers.

But the management of the private clinic says it has reduced the price for the Covid-19 test from $75 to $40 for nationals, $80 for foreigners and VIPs are to pay a $100.

Mid-Blue clinic is a private entity that has been conducting testing mainly for travelers since December 2020.

The new rate is already being implemented.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Jonglei governor comes under fire over bank account 1

Jonglei governor comes under fire over bank account

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Jonglei governor defends decision to open new bank account 2

Jonglei governor defends decision to open new bank account

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Makuei throws out covidiotic reporters from a press briefing 3

Makuei throws out covidiotic reporters from a press briefing

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021

South Sudan told not rush change of time zone 4

South Sudan told not rush change of time zone

Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Kiir names deputy governors for three states 5

Kiir names deputy governors for three states

Published Friday, January 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cattle rustlers kill man in Bor

Published 2 mins ago

US diplomat asks gov’t to invest more in education sector

Published 2 hours ago

Central bank to auction $2 million weekly

Published 3 hours ago

Med-Blue slashes coronavirus testing rates

Published 4 hours ago

Boma-Gambella conservation project gets €4.4m boost

Published 9 hours ago

Helping hands: How a charity initiative helps free inmates in Wau

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.