Med-Blue slashes coronavirus testing rates

Med-Blue lab has reduced coronavirus test charges for South Sudanese travelers to $40 per person.

This comes after the coronavirus taskforce approved the establishment of two more private laboratories last week.

The laboratories are Nujum Diagnostics at Hai Referendum and Queen’s Laboratories at Nimra Talata in Juba.

The two labs set their charges between $40 and $100 for nationals and foreigners respectively.

Until Thursday last week, Med-Blue clinic, the then only private entity testing travelers for covid-19 charged between $75 and $130 or its equivalent in South Sudanese Pounds for travelers.

But the management of the private clinic says it has reduced the price for the Covid-19 test from $75 to $40 for nationals, $80 for foreigners and VIPs are to pay a $100.

Mid-Blue clinic is a private entity that has been conducting testing mainly for travelers since December 2020.

The new rate is already being implemented.

