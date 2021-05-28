28th May 2021
Meet EAC court of Justice President, Justice Nestor Kayobera

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The East African Court of Justice, Judge President Justice Nestor Kayobera – speaking to Eye Radio's Okot Emmanuel in Juba, South Sudan - credit | Eye Radio | Okot Emmanuel | May 27, 2021

The East African Court of Justice, Judge President Justice Nestor Kayobera – speaks on the court Jurisdiction, admissibility, procedures, remedies and enforcement.

In the interview, Justice Nestor Kayobera revealed that the court is planning to establish a sub-registry in South Sudan to enable litigants to file claims without traveling to Arusha.

Established in 1999 and located in Arusha, Tanzania, the court hears cases from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

EAC comprises six nations, namely; Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

DRC and Somalia are also bidding to join the bloc.

More in the interview with Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Justice Nestor Kayobera – Part 1

Justice Nestor Kayobera – Part 2

