Parliamentary committee summons Minister and VC over university fee hikes

The Specialized Standing Committee on Education at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has summoned two senior higher education officials to explain why they increased the university tuition fees.

The Minister of the Higher Education, Science and Technology, Yen Lam Oral, and Professor John Akech, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba are expected to appear before the August house this month to explain the rationale for the increase.

The will appear before the members on March 25 and 26, respectively.

Earlier this month, the administration of the University of Juba decided to adjust the tuition fees, a move that triggered protests among the students who argued that the fees were unattainable and amount to a “denial of their right to education.”

The hike is between 50,000 and 86,000 South Sudanese Pounds.

The administration of Upper Nile University also sent out a circular, increasing the tuition fees.

In their petition letter submitted to the administration, the University of Juba students appealed to the parliament and the President to reverse the decision to increase the fees.

In response, Honorable Ahmed Mohamed Musa, Chairman of the Specialized Standing Committee on Education at the TNLA said the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Akec visited them, and he submitted a letter with a new tuition fees structure.

“We sat as a committee and we decided to summon the Minister so that we hear from him. And the next step, we will also summon the Vice Chancellor,” Hon. Musa said.

“But we are hearing that Upper Nile University also made its new tuition fee structure. So we shall also call the Vice Chancellor of the Upper Nile University.”

Honorable Musa urged the students to remain calm as the committee handles the matter.

“We will not come with something that will harm you, we are working that you should be offered quality education, and the money taken from you will be fare,” he said.