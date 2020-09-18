Military court sentences two to death for killing lecturer

The military court martial in Juba has sentenced to death a police officer and a soldier accused of killing a lecturer early this year.

In January Bol Chol, a law lecturer at the University of Juba was shot dead on his way home near a police post at Kubri Haboba.

Police arrested the two prime suspects in February — Sergeant John Makur Mabior and private Mathiang Ater Makuei.

However, the first accused, Sergeant Makur reportedly escaped from prison.

Police later said it arrested seven officers for enabling Makur to escape from prison.

In Friday’s verdict, the military court found Sergeant Makur guilty of killing Bol Chol.

The fugitive was sentenced to death by firing squad once he is apprehended.

The second accused private Mathiang Ater Makuei was also dismissed from the SSPDF, deprived of any benefit from the army, and sentenced to death.

Both men are to be executed by firing squad.

Meanwhile, the third accused, Arop Ater Mawut the wife to the first accused was sentenced to three years in prison in civil prison with effect from the date of her arrest on 28 January 2020.

President of the General Court Martial, Gen Marshal Stephen Babanen read out the verdict.

According to the 2009 SPLA Act, the convicts have the right to appeal the verdict.

