27th January 2021
Min.Education clarifies payment of teachers’ motivational cash

Published: 1 min ago

Teachers and lecturers in public institutions across the country have not been paid salaries for almost a year

The Ministry of General Education and Instructions has dismissed speculations that it has been giving motivational cash to every teacher across the country.

There were claims that some teachers from both private and public schools in Jonglei state received the motivational cash.

“The funds are meant for teachers in government schools, government schools not private schools,” the ministry clarified.

The teachers say they were given some money to boost morale.

The national ministry recently resolved to offer each primary 8 teachers 10,000 Pounds, and 15,000 Pounds for senior 4 teachers to boost their morale.

“We are topping up the little that government is paying [because] they are underpaid and they can go for six months –like now –without pay,” said Dr Kuyok Abol, undersecretary at the Ministry of General Education.

But no single teacher has allegedly received the package.

But the undersecretary at the ministry, Dr Kuyok Abol, said the package was meant for government school teachers….

But Mr. Kuyok insisted that teachers from public schools are being given the cash, maintaining that the confusion arises from teachers from private schools expecting the same treatment.

“It is not private schools and not faith-based schools [because] private schools don’t need incentive from us because they are not on our payroll”

Last week teachers’ committee in Jonglei threatened to petition the national ministry of general education over the matter.

