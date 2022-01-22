Minister Awut’s allegations against Futuyo fund misuse ‘unjustifiable’ – Futuyo’s office

Western Equatoria governors’ office has lashed out at General Education Minister’s allegations that the governor misappropriated a conditional money transfer for education in the state.

On Friday, Awut Deng Achuil accused Alfred Futuyo of squandering 100 million South Sudanese Pounds to pay commissioners of the ten counties.

The claim comes a week after Mr. Futuyo was seen to have openly released money to the county commissioners.

Mr. Futuyo did it a day after issuing an order allocating each county 10 million SSP.

According to the order, the commissioners must use five million SSP to pay teachers’ salaries – and the rest to cater for operational costs.

Each commissioner reportedly receive the 10 million SSP.

But the State Minister of Education, Grace Apollo Musa complained her ministry was not involved in the process.

“I am not even aware. I just saw the money on social media how he was distributing it. During the meeting I was not with him because he did not include me I decided not to be part of that because I was not part not part of the distribution also” Grace explained to Eye Radio.

The money was allegedly an allocation by the government in Juba for teacher’s welfare across to the 10 states and the three administrative areas.

However, asked about the transfer, the National Minister of General Education could not publicly revealed how much was allocated to each State.

In a statement on Friday, Mrs. Achuil said, “That Money was sent by the National Ministry of General Education to pay teachers’ salaries for the months of July, August and September – and to cover operational cost for Primary and Secondary schools – but not a donation to counties as noted by the governor”.

According to Achuil, her ministry was reliably informed about a cash diversion by WES governor – something she said was a violation of the intended purpose.

In response, Futuyos’ office Saturday said “the proclamation made by Hon. Minister of General Education should be preserved as fabricated and unjustified allegations against the governor of WES to tarnish his capability in leadership of governing and managing the state resources.”

Futuyo’s press secretary, Digi Alex said the governor was ready to be audited and investigated.