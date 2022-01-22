Trucks to arrive SSD in big numbers as Uganda, Kenya remove trade barriers – Deng Dau

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has said the governments of Uganda and Kenya have removed certain trade barriers impeding the flow of commodities into landlocked South Sudan.

The hurdles include the compulsory Covid-19 retest of truck drivers imposed by the Ugandan authorities – and the electronic cargo tracking deal a Juba-based company, K-Polygone SAS extended to Uganda’s IVESCO Uganda Limited.

More than a week ago, regional truck drivers protested against Ugandan authorities for imposing a compulsory second test for Covid-19 despite having taken the booster from one’s country of origin.

The move caused shortages of goods including fuel in Uganda as truck drivers parked at the Malaba and Busia entry points to Uganda for several days.

This reportedly led to a shoot-up in commodity prices there with South Sudan being affected as well.

Deputy Foreign Affair Minister, Deng Dau says he met with Kenyan Ministers of Transport and Trade before traveling to Kampala, Uganda on Thursday to resolve the matter.

“With our meeting the government of Uganda, that thing was resolved. And that all the truck drivers tested in one country are allowed, and the testing can last up to 14 days,” Deng said.

According to him, more than one thousand trucks destined for South Sudan left Malaba and Bussia on Friday.

Praising the move, Dau said “I’m happy to report that the governments of Kenya and Uganda are both supportive … And yesterday about 1026 trucks have left.”

Concerning the electronic cargo tracking deal the Trade and Industry Ministry and K-Polygone SAS which later subcontracted Uganda’s IVESCO Uganda Limited, Deng Dau said, the Uganda government manage to resolve the matter

The Ministry of Trade and Industry had then suspended the companies over a violation.

But IVESCO Uganda Limited adamantly continued to operate and collecting fees from truck drivers despite the suspension.

Mr.Dau said his team discovered the truck drivers were charged up to about 700 dollars for the service to have their goods facilitated into South Sudan.

He said “We have complained that there is no reason why a company can do business on behalf of South Sudan in a different County like Uganda,” adding that “ the government of Uganda agreed to remove all these barriers and have been terminated.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter