23rd January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy   |   Trucks to arrive SSD in big numbers as Uganda, Kenya remove trade barriers – Deng Dau

Trucks to arrive SSD in big numbers as Uganda, Kenya remove trade barriers – Deng Dau

Authors: Lasuba Memo | | Published: 8 hours ago

Photo taken on August 24, 2021 of trucks connecting to South Sudan

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has said the governments of Uganda and Kenya have removed certain trade barriers impeding the flow of commodities into landlocked South Sudan.

The hurdles include the compulsory Covid-19 retest of truck drivers imposed by the Ugandan authorities – and the electronic cargo tracking deal a Juba-based company, K-Polygone SAS extended to Uganda’s IVESCO Uganda Limited.

More than a week ago, regional truck drivers protested against Ugandan authorities for imposing a compulsory second test for Covid-19 despite having taken the booster from one’s country of origin.

The move caused shortages of goods including fuel in Uganda as truck drivers parked at the Malaba and Busia entry points to Uganda for several days.

This reportedly led to a shoot-up in commodity prices there with South Sudan being affected as well.

Deputy Foreign Affair Minister, Deng Dau says he met with Kenyan Ministers of Transport and Trade before traveling to Kampala, Uganda on Thursday to resolve the matter.

“With our meeting the government of Uganda, that thing was resolved. And that all the truck drivers tested in one country are allowed, and the testing can last up to 14 days,” Deng said.

According to him, more than one thousand trucks destined for South Sudan left Malaba and Bussia on Friday.
Praising the move, Dau said “I’m happy to report that the governments of Kenya and Uganda are both supportive … And yesterday about 1026 trucks have left.”

Concerning the electronic cargo tracking deal the Trade and Industry Ministry and K-Polygone SAS which later subcontracted Uganda’s IVESCO Uganda Limited, Deng Dau said, the Uganda government manage to resolve the matter
The Ministry of Trade and Industry had then suspended the companies over a violation.

But IVESCO Uganda Limited adamantly continued to operate and collecting fees from truck drivers despite the suspension.

Mr.Dau said his team discovered the truck drivers were charged up to about 700 dollars for the service to have their goods facilitated into South Sudan.

He said “We have complained that there is no reason why a company can do business on behalf of South Sudan in a different County like Uganda,” adding that “ the government of Uganda agreed to remove all these barriers and have been terminated.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth 1

Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth

Published Monday, January 17, 2022

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs 2

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist 3

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist

Published Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Expectant mother dies after being pulled off motorcycle by snatchers 4

Expectant mother dies after being pulled off motorcycle by snatchers

Published Thursday, January 20, 2022

Dr. Machar orders forces to cease hostilities with Kit-Gwang 5

Dr. Machar orders forces to cease hostilities with Kit-Gwang

Published Thursday, January 20, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Awut’s allegations against Futuyo fund misuse ‘unjustifiable’ – Futuyo’s office

Published 4 hours ago

Trucks to arrive SSD in big numbers as Uganda, Kenya remove trade barriers – Deng Dau

Published 8 hours ago

47 die of floods and snakebite since October in Mayendit County

Published 19 hours ago

JDB form committee to investigate ceasefire violations in Unity & Upper Nile

Published 19 hours ago

Juba-Lainya-Yei road construction kicks-off

Published 20 hours ago

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.