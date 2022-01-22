22nd January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   47 die of floods and snakebite since October in Mayendit County

47 die of floods and snakebite since October in Mayendit County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

A building surrounded by flash waters in Gogrial in September 2021 | Credit | Akuei Bol Majok

The Commissioner Mayendit County in Unity State has said about 47 people have died after drowning in flood waters and snakebites in the area since October last year.

Gatluak Nyang disclosed that majority of the flood and snakebite victims were pregnant mothers.

He said the latest incident of snakebite occurred on January 4th of a 9- year-old girl Nyallen Ruot in Thakier Payam.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Mayendit.

“Those who died till now due to drowning in flood water and snakebites are 47 and the last case was recorded on date 4TH January”, Mr. Nyang told Eye Radio.

 Nyang said, most parts of the Mayendit County are still under flood water.

This he disclsoed that let to miscarriage in pregnant women.

“A number of pregnant women miscarried due to a lot of water and floods because they are always walking on the water from 4 to 5 hours and it led to that situation”, he stated.

This, Nyang says, has forced the residents to move towards drier areas such as like Mier-Nhial, Rubkuai, Tutnyang, and Luom in Mayendit County.

The figure, Nyang said was derived from an assessment conduct by the county authorities there.

Every year, torrential rains across the country cause havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to a report by UNOCHA, an estimated million people have so far been affected by the flash floods in 27 counties.

Jonglei and Unity states are the most affected – accounting for 58% of people affected.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal come second as states badly affected by floodwater.

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 10:00:00

Lungaraat Ta Nina

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth 1

Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth

Published Monday, January 17, 2022

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs 2

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Published 23 hours ago

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist 3

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist

Published Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Expectant mother dies after being pulled off motorcycle by snatchers 4

Expectant mother dies after being pulled off motorcycle by snatchers

Published Thursday, January 20, 2022

Dr. Machar orders forces to cease hostilities with Kit-Gwang 5

Dr. Machar orders forces to cease hostilities with Kit-Gwang

Published Thursday, January 20, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

47 die of floods and snakebite since October in Mayendit County

Published 1 min ago

JDB form committee to investigate ceasefire violations in Unity & Upper Nile

Published 18 mins ago

Juba-Lainya-Yei road construction kicks-off

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published 12 hours ago

Ateny Wek: US Senator’s description of Kiir & Machar “condescending & hostile”

Published 13 hours ago

Public university lecturers the lowest paid in the region-Akec

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.