47 die of floods and snakebite since October in Mayendit County

The Commissioner Mayendit County in Unity State has said about 47 people have died after drowning in flood waters and snakebites in the area since October last year.

Gatluak Nyang disclosed that majority of the flood and snakebite victims were pregnant mothers.

He said the latest incident of snakebite occurred on January 4th of a 9- year-old girl Nyallen Ruot in Thakier Payam.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Mayendit.

“Those who died till now due to drowning in flood water and snakebites are 47 and the last case was recorded on date 4TH January”, Mr. Nyang told Eye Radio.

Nyang said, most parts of the Mayendit County are still under flood water.

This he disclsoed that let to miscarriage in pregnant women.

“A number of pregnant women miscarried due to a lot of water and floods because they are always walking on the water from 4 to 5 hours and it led to that situation”, he stated.

This, Nyang says, has forced the residents to move towards drier areas such as like Mier-Nhial, Rubkuai, Tutnyang, and Luom in Mayendit County.

The figure, Nyang said was derived from an assessment conduct by the county authorities there.

Every year, torrential rains across the country cause havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to a report by UNOCHA, an estimated million people have so far been affected by the flash floods in 27 counties.

Jonglei and Unity states are the most affected – accounting for 58% of people affected.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal come second as states badly affected by floodwater.

