Mistrust, Covid-19 and intercommunal affect peace deal implementation

Mistrust between the parties, intercommunal violence, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have had some effect on the peace implementation, the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission says.

In a statement issued Monday, the body raised concerns over delays in the restructuring and reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislature and all the structures of the state and local governments.

It called for the quick appointment of the remaining Governor to the state of Upper Nile.

President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar are yet to agree on whether to give the position to Johnson Olony or not.

They are also yet to send the list of nominees to the National Constitutional Amendment Committee for the appointment of national parliamentarians.

According to the outgoing Interim chairperson of RJMEC, the parties should expedite the resolution of all the governance and security related tasks which were carried forward to the Transitional Period.

“I hope that recent activities on the issue of responsibility sharing at the state level will help to address the power vacuum in which these intercommunal clashes take place,” Amb. Augostino Njoroge said.

The Kenyan diplomat called for dialogue among the parties on all unresolved issues, including agreeing on the allocation of the States leadership, the establishment of the parliament and a collective approach to addressing intercommunal violence.

The IGAD Heads of State have reportedly given the parties more time –until the 13th of August, 2020 –to settle the outstanding Pre-Transitional tasks.

The Chairperson of the IGAD Assembly is reportedly expected to directly intervene and engage the Parties to assist them to conclude the pending matters.