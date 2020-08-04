4th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   EAC boss urges Juba to clear membership fee arrears

EAC boss urges Juba to clear membership fee arrears

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

Paul Kagame, Rwandan president and chairperson of the East African Community | Credit | The New Times

The chairperson of the East African Community has urged South Sudan to pay its annual contribution if it wants to continue to benefit from the economic bloc.

Paul Kagame said the region cannot continue to permanently carry the financial burden of partner states who do not honor their remittance obligations.

South Sudan and Burundi are the two countries said to have not cleared the arrears to the economic bloc.

All member countries are required to pay $8 million annually to the East African Community as contributions.

But by June 2020, South Sudan owed the community a total of $27.8 million.

Related articles: MP worried about another ’embarrassing’ fee arrears

Gov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrears 

Burundi had arrears spanning two years, totaling $15 million.

In July, the East African Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to expel and suspend the two countries who have defaulted on their yearly payments

The furious MPs said they were unable to pass this year’s budget without contributions from South Sudan and Burundi.

Employees of the East African Legislative Assembly were also not paid their June salaries, while members of parliament had gone three months without their full pay as the cash-strapped institution scrambles to put together its 2021 annual budget.

The final resolution for sanctions against South Sudan and Burundi was to be determined by the East African Heads of State.

In an exclusive  interview with the East African website on Monday, Paul Kagame admitted that things could fall apart for the trading bloc unless urgent measures are taken to repair emerging cracks.

“I support that we all get up to date in terms of payment. We cannot run an organization that brings us together without having to pay the bills,” he said.

Kagame believes South Sudan and Burundi are capable of meeting their financial obligations so that its citizens can benefit fully in the bloc.

He called for better co-ordination in building infrastructure and specifically the public health infrastructure.

Kagame stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the trading conditions in the region, and this requires cooperation in developing good healthcare systems and strong economies.

“We are not going to have a perfect situation, but we will get the best of everything working together,” he stressed. “We must allow for flexibility but also remember we are dealing with people’s lives.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba 1

Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba

Published Sunday, August 2, 2020

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks 2

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption 3

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption

Published Saturday, August 1, 2020

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA 4

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

South Sudanese criticize current leaders for failing the martyrs 5

South Sudanese criticize current leaders for failing the martyrs

Published Thursday, July 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mistrust, Covid-19 and intercommunal affect peace deal implementation

Published 7 hours ago

EAC boss urges Juba to clear membership fee arrears

Published 8 hours ago

World Bank offers S Sudan 45-million-dollar grant

Published 9 hours ago

Dr. Geri Raymondo reacts to the ruling of the EAC Court of Justice

Published 9 hours ago

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war

Published 10 hours ago

Police detain 16 people linked to Rock City murders

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.