MoH, WHO rollout third batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Ministry of Health and its partners have said they have started deploying 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine received last week.



Last week on Tuesday, the Ministry received the third batch of 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca to continue the vaccination campaign against the dreaded COVID19 pandemic.

They say the United Nations humanitarian air services (UNHAS) has started deploying the vaccine to all the vaccinating centers in the country.

The 60,000 doses according to the Health Ministry will target those who got their first shot of AstraZeneca in the previous vaccination campaign.

Dr. Sacha Boostma, the WHO Country incident manager on covid-19 calls on the public to turn-up for the vaccination, especially those awaiting their second japs.

“Last Tuesday 16 of November, the 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived donated by France,” Dr. Sacha Boostma said during the weekly Covid-19 updates in Juba on Sunday.

“UNHAS is currently deploying the AstraZeneca to all the sites that were given the first dose so everyone who is still waiting for the second dose can go to the same health facility where they received the first dose.”

This is the 3rd time the Ministry of Health has received donations from AstraZeneca via the Covax facility to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In March 2021, South Sudan received 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca through the Covax facility, and this was followed by another 59,520 doses donated in late August 2021.

This brings all together the total numbers AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated via the COVAX facility to 197,952 doses.

