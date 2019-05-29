29th May 2019
MP calls for disarmament after killing of Ugandan nationals in W.Lakes

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 9 hours ago

Honorable James Magok Ater speaks to Eye Radio in Juba on 28th May, 2019. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

A member of the Council of States representing Western Lakes has condemned the killing of the two Ugandan teachers near Rumbek, and called for the immediate disarmament of civilians.

Honorable James Magok Ater told journalists that the government and the lawmakers will make sure that the killers are brought to book.

Two Ugandan nationals working at Hope and Resurrection Secondary School in Atiaba were attacked by armed youth on their way to Rumbek town to procure school materials.

Magok called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to send a condolence message to Uganda and express the commitment of the government to address the matter.

“First my message is to committee of foreign affairs here to condemn this and let our brothers from the other country known that we don’t like what had happed in Western Lakes,” Hon. Magok said.

Yesterday authorities arrested the father of one of five gunmen accused of killing Charles Kule and Willis Binsiima.

The suspect’s father was detained in order to help police trace the whereabouts of his son, who will in turn assist authorities in arresting all the suspects.

Youths from Atiaba area where the two teachers worked reportedly armed themselves on Sunday in order to carryout a retaliatory attack on the perpetrators.

They where however persuaded by their local leaders to allow the government handle the matter.

File: Armed youth in a cattle camp near Rumbek.
PHOTO: Courtesy

Honorable Magok said besides the arrests of the culprits, disarmament of all civilians in the state is urgently required to ensure the safety of everyone.

“The Executive [should] urgently intervene, because youths are now carrying guns, and that is the situation that has been happening all these years, and its going to come back. So disarmament is very important,” he said.

Leaders representing the community in Atiaba have also called on the national, state and local governments to swiftly arrests the suspects to avoid revenge attacks.

