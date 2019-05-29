29th May 2019
”Leaking roof” forces TNLA MPs to conduct business at Freedom hall tent

Published: 9 hours ago

File: South Sudan Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Juba

The spokesperson of Transitional National Legislative Assembly says MPs will be conducting their business at Freedom Hall in Juba for the next one month due to ongoing renovation of the parliament building.

On Monday, members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly were forced to postpone sitting in Juba due to a roofing problem at the parliament building.

Severe rains that hit Juba on the weekend reportedly caused leakages on the roof of the parliament, and interrupted the business of the August house.

The MPs were made to conduct their sitting on Tuesday at the Freedom hall, a huge white tent meant for public events, situated opposite the parliament building and Dr. Garang Mausoleum.

During the meeting, MPs established a select committee to study the speech of the President delivered two weeks ago at the TNLA.

“The massive construction and renovation of the TNLA building which began two weeks ago is progressing well, and for this reason we have shifted from the TNLA Chambers to the freedom hall,” Honorable Paul Yoane, the Chairperson of the Information Committee told Eye Radio.

The MPs resumed work two weeks ago after 3 months recess. It is not clear why the administration of the national parliament did not embark on the renovation during the recess period.

