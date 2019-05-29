29th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics | States   |   Twic & N.Liech officials call for calm & restraint amid violence

Twic & N.Liech officials call for calm & restraint amid violence

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

32 States of South Sudan, including contested areas with Sudan.

Tension are still high between bordering communities in Northern Liech and Twic states, days after a number of people were killed in cattle related clashes.

There are unverified reports of killings, and destructions as a result of counterattacks between cattle keepers in the two states.

According to officials in Northern Liech state, armed attackers from the neighboring Twic state raided cattle on Sunday, prompting armed youths from the area to retaliate.

Twic State Minister of Information, Michael Mayot appealed to the government of Northern Liech to work in collaboration with Twic state government to stop further escalation of violence.

“It is our collective responsibility to make sure the region is stabilized and the people are enjoying the revitalized peace agreement. I am urging our counterpart -the government of Northern Liech state to join hands with the government of Twic state to make sure that the region is witnessing relative calm and stability,” Mayot said.

Northern Liech state Information Minister, Lam Tungwar said there is need to address the root-causes of the violence and to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths and violence.

“The government of Northern Liceh state, which is the chair of northern corridor including Twic state, is working to have a quick response to discuss the issues of cattle,” he stated.

Lam Tungwar also urged people outside the states not to fuel the conflict. He said social media users have been circulating misleading information that only serves to increase tensions and cause the escallation of the conflict.

“Words which increase tensions or incite communities should be avoided, because people don’t know the root causes of this matter. They should investigate, analyzed and try to make conclusions before sending out such [negative] messages . This is not a positive contribution to cohesion amongst these communities,” Lam said.

Popular Stories
Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion 1

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 2

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development 3

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA 4

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published Friday, May 24, 2019

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir 5

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir

Published Monday, May 27, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police arrest former SSFA boss Chabur Goc

Published 7 hours ago

Twic & N.Liech officials call for calm & restraint amid violence

Published 8 hours ago

”Leaking roof” forces TNLA MPs to conduct business at Freedom hall tent

Published 9 hours ago

MP calls for disarmament after killing of Ugandan nationals in W.Lakes

Published 9 hours ago

DDR to demobilize child soldiers in cantonment sites

Published 10 hours ago

Nat’l Dialogue Co-chair apologizes to Yau Yau over ‘ill-informed’ remarks

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.