MP Mary Kiden dies at 71

The Member of Parliament representing Kajo-keji County in the yet to be reconstituted national parliament has died, a lawmaker has confirmed.

According to Hon Paul Yoane, the head of the parliamentary specialized parliamentary committee on information, Honorable Mary Kiden passed on at a hospital in Nairobi Kenya on Monday.

“These are issues to do with respiratory problem or diseases that are treatable. Her situation had continued to deteriorate,” Hon Yoane told Eye Radio.

She also served as the first Minister for Gender, Social welfare and Religious Affairs of the semi-autonomous government of Southern Sudan from 2005 to 2009.

Paul Yoane went on to say that late Honorable Kiden was an outspoken and vocal parliamentarian:

“She was very instrumental, very articulate, a highly renowned economist,” he added.

For his part, the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil, describes the late Kiden as an industrious, devoted, generous, cheerful state woman with enormous influence.

Born in 1950, the late was an outspoken and vocal parliamentarian who was regarded as the mother of Kajo-keji by the people of her constituency, for her leadership.

