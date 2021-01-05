5th January 2021
Mundari leaders push to unite conflicting communities

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

IDPs who fled clashes among Terekeka cattle-keepers around Juba shelter under trees and primary school classrooms in Mauna residential area in Juba on Dec. 7, 2020. Credit | Michael Daniel/ Eye Radio

Leaders of the Mundari cattle keeping communities are meeting locals in Terekeka County to find ways of resolving the violence in their area.

There have been fighting amongst communities from Terekeka in several parts of Central Equatoria State.

Last week, a religious leader said the communal violence in Terekeka County had left at least 50 people dead.

Clashes have also been reported in other parts of Central Equatoria State amongst communities from Terekeka.

Last week in Lainya County, some 13 people were reportedly killed when the cattle keepers clashed among themselves.

As a result, the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony formed a peace and reconciliation committee to resolve the differences.

The committee, headed by the Archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province, is tasked with visiting various sections of Terekeka and to come up with tangible solutions to the conflicts.

Philip Ladu Jembeke is the chairperson organizing committee.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the defunct Terekeka state is appealing to communities in the area to shun the sectional conflict.

Zachariah Ladu also calls on the natives to speak out their grievances for tangible solutions to be reached in the reconciliation process.

According to conflict analysts, the presence of small arms in civilians’ hands has led to cattle raids becoming more violent in recent years.

This week, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization—CEPO said it documented more than 2,400 South Sudanese killed due to inter-communal violence, and armed cattle raiding in 2020.

5th January 2021

