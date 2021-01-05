5th January 2021
We registered few crimes this festive season—Police

South Sudan police officers | File photo

The national police spokesperson has said the registered few criminal incidents this festive season compared to previous years.

On Christmas Eve, Juba residents witnessed heavy joint security patrols in a move the police said was to protect civilians during the festive season.

They were station along the streets, public places, and some in hot spot residential areas.

The officers have also carried out random car checks.

Major-General Daniel Justin, the police spokesperson says these have helped reduce crimes during the festive season.

He also attributes the calm to public cooperation with the security forces.

“Compared to last year, this year the rate is very low because our presence has helped in cooperation with the public helped us a lot to maintain security because in most cases they report timely and that helped us to reach the sites quickly and as a result, we handled the cases immediately,” said Maj. Gen Daniel Justin.

“We have some states where  we had some issues of cattle raiding and some people lost their lives. And also especially in western part of Juba, we also have had some issues to do with cattle relocation to Terkeka.”

Years of civil war, tribal conflict, and political unrest have provided the population with ready access to weapons and the knowledge of how to use them.

The capital Juba has especially experienced violent crimes including armed robbery, home invasion, and carjacking.

But observers have often attributed some of the crimes to soldiers and police officers who are paid poorly.

In 2018, President Salva Kiir also accused some members of the organized forces of being behind night robberies in Juba and other towns across the country.      

