8th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

A 50-year-old man has been arrested a month after he was accused of incest with his teenage daughter in Mundri West County, Western Equatoria State.

Morrison Bol is accused of committing incest in Miri-Kalanga area on the outskirts of Mundri town in August.

The suspect slept with the 14-year-old three times around August 18, 2021, according to a police statement.

2nd Lt. Diyuo Clement, police legal officer in Mundri West, told Eye Radio on Wednesday the suspect was arrested after the matter was reported to the police by a family member.

“The daughter reported the matter to her grandfather, who reported it to the quarter councilor. And the quarter councilor then reported the case to the police after two weeks,” 2nd Lt. Clement explained.

However, Morrison Bol kept evading arrest for nearly a month, spending most of his time in “the woods”.

He stated that the police would like to transfer the case to the high court in Yambio for trial.

“We will send that case to the high court because the law says such case must be tried by a first grade judge, not the chief,” 2nd Lt. Clement.

But he could explain whether the father is mentally fit or not.

According to the Penal Code of 2008, whoever has sexual intercourse with a family or immediate descendants commits an offense, and upon conviction shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years or with a fine or with both.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers 3

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table 5

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table

Published Friday, September 3, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published 4 hours ago

Customs orders removal of illegal checkpoints across the country

Published 6 hours ago

Govt told to address root cause of conflicts in Tambura

Published 6 hours ago

WBS and WES to experience heavy rain in the next few days

Published 7 hours ago

August characterized by floods, violence, coronavirus -OCHA

Published 8 hours ago

33,000 teachers to receive incentives – UNICEF

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.